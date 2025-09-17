A motorcyclist was left “seriously injured” following a hit-and-run crash in Little Plumpton.

The collision involved a Land Rover Defender and a Kawasaki ZX motorcycle at around 5.20pm on the A583 Preston New Road at the junction with Westby Road yesterday.

The Land Rover left the scene.

The motorbike rider, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital and remains in a “stable condition,” police said.

A 50-year-old man from Little Plumpton has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene and drug driving.

He remains in police custody.

Sgt Joseph Calvert, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some serious injuries, and our thoughts are with him as he undergoes treatment.

“Although someone has been arrested, our enquiries are very much ongoing, and I am appealing to you, the public, today for your help.

“If you witnessed the collision, or have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area, we would be very interested in hearing from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0961 of September 16, 2025.