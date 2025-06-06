A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing following a police raid at a property in Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Wyre Task Force carried out the operation earlier today as part of ongoing efforts to tackle serious and organised crime in the area.

The man, from Fleetwood, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing following a police raid in Fleetwood | Contributed

Sgt Andy Ward, of the Wyre Task Force, said: “We continue to work with partners and communities to tackle organised crime and drug dealing.”

Anyone with concerns about crime in their area is urged to call police on 101 or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.