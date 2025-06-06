Suspected drug dealer arrested after police raid in Fleetwood
Officers from the Wyre Task Force carried out the operation earlier today as part of ongoing efforts to tackle serious and organised crime in the area.
The man, from Fleetwood, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Sgt Andy Ward, of the Wyre Task Force, said: “We continue to work with partners and communities to tackle organised crime and drug dealing.”
Anyone with concerns about crime in their area is urged to call police on 101 or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Always dial 999 in an emergency.