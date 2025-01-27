Suspected drink-driver arrested after travelling wrong way down Queen Street in Blackpool
Officers stopped a white Seat Ibiza driving the wrong way on Queen Street at around 2.20am this morning.
The driver, a 28 year old man from Huddersfield, blew 57mg at the roadside - the legal limit for driving with alcohol in your system is 35mg.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you suspect someone is drink or drug driving, tell us what you know, and we will do the rest.”
Call 101 if you have information you want to report to police.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.