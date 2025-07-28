Suspect wanted after man punched in face at Preston Live music festival

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Jul 2025, 14:37 BST
A suspect is wanted by police after an assault at Preston Live music festival left a man needing hospital treatment.

Officers said the attack took place shortly after 6.30pm on Saturday following a verbal altercation.

The victim was punched in the face, sustaining injuries that required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Officers want to speak to this man following an assault at the Preston Live music festivalplaceholder image
Officers want to speak to this man following an assault at the Preston Live music festival | Lancashire Police

Police today released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number 1214 of July 26.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

