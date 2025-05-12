Suspect charged and named following police assault and rooftop standoff in Blackpool town centre

Sean Gleaves
A suspect has been charged after a man attacked two police officers before climbing onto a roof in Blackpool town centre

The incident began around 6am yesterday when police responded to a report of an assault in the resort.

As officers attempted to arrest a suspect, he attacked two female officers. Their injuries were not serious, officers said.

A suspect has been charged after a man attacked two police officers before climbing onto a roof in Blackpoolplaceholder image
A suspect has been charged after a man attacked two police officers before climbing onto a roof in Blackpool | National World

The man then fled onto the roof of a nearby building, prompting road closures around the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

After several hours of negotiations, he came down safely and the roads were reopened.

Bradley Holden, 28, of Willows Lane, Accrington, was later charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer causing actual bodily harm and one count of escaping from lawful custody.

He was remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thank you again for your patience whilst the roads were closed in the town, allowing us to safely deal with this incident.”

