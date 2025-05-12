A suspect has been charged after a man attacked two police officers before climbing onto a roof in Blackpool town centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident began around 6am yesterday when police responded to a report of an assault in the resort.

As officers attempted to arrest a suspect, he attacked two female officers. Their injuries were not serious, officers said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A suspect has been charged after a man attacked two police officers before climbing onto a roof in Blackpool | National World

The man then fled onto the roof of a nearby building, prompting road closures around the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

After several hours of negotiations, he came down safely and the roads were reopened.

Bradley Holden, 28, of Willows Lane, Accrington, was later charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer causing actual bodily harm and one count of escaping from lawful custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court today.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thank you again for your patience whilst the roads were closed in the town, allowing us to safely deal with this incident.”