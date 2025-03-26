Suspect charged after man indecently exposes himself in front of woman and child in Blackpool
A woman and her young son were walking on Bonny Street when a man called out to them at around 6pm on Sunday.
The man then proceeded to expose himself.
The incident was reported to police and Shabriaz Aslam was arrested following enquiries.
Aslam, 45, of Lincoln Road, Blackburn, was charged with exposure.
He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.
