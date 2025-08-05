Suspect arrested and Class B drugs seized in St Annes raid after residents report dealing concerns

A suspect was arrested and a quantity of Class B drugs were seized following a police raid in St Annes prompted by community concerns.

Officers executed a search warrant at an address on Pilling Avenue yesterday under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

The warrant was carried out after multiple reports from residents about suspected drug dealing at the property.

Police confirmed that Class B drugs were recovered during the search, and one individual was taken into custody.

Anyone with concerns about crime or drug activity in their area is urged to call 101 or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.

