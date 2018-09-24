Supporters cross the finish line for N-Vision

Have your say

Hey, dad, where’s my bacon butty?

Elmo the pooch left master Michael Lane (pictured top right) in no doubt as to how he felt when he crossed the finish line of N-Vision’s Three Piers fund-raiser first and saw Michael scoffing the celebratory bacon butty.

After all, didn’t the contract say a free egg or bacon sarnie for ALL participants in the annual sponsored walk or run for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Society for the Blind?

Elmo and his owner were first to cross the finish line at the Bosworth Place, Squires Gate, base of the sight loss support charity.

If it’s any consolation, Elmo was rewarded with an egg for his six-mile run.

Medals were also handed out to participants, including N-Vision’s youngest walkers Leo, two, and brother George, four, who walked almost as far as South Pier with their dad Robert Drinkwater.

N-Vision’s annual fundraiser, which featured a warm-up from Fylde Coast YMCA, raises funds for the Low Vision Centre.

The event also saw the handover of a cheque for £1,328 from Martyn Coyne who took part in the London Marathon.

Organiser Abby Newby said: “Forty-five people took part – from two-years-old to 70s and possibly 80s.

“I think we did really well.

“We’re looking forward to the third next year and we’re going to make it much easier for people to register interest by signing up online so it’s really accessible and becomes a much bigger event.

“We’re also hoping to attract sponsors. Watch this space!”