More than 150 supercars will be on show when an historic house in Lancashire hosts Supercar Showtime.

Supercars including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Ashton Martin, will be on display at at Hoghton Tower on Sunday, June 2, from 10am until 3pm.

The event, which brings together car enthusiasts from across the north west, will also include lots of family entertainment and an auction.

All profits from the event go to Derian House, the Chorley charity that cares for over 400 babies, children and young people across the North West.

Supercar Showtime has so far raised over £170,000 for Derian House since it began, as well as £40,000 for the Hoghton Tower Preservation Trust.

The family-friendly event will take place on Sunday, 2 June from 10am until 3pm at Hoghton Tower.

Attractions on the day include live music and guided house tours, a food village, tearoom and pop-up shop from Chorley boutique Chic Happens. Café Le Mans, the hospitality area, will also feature a speaker, DJ and charity auction with motoring experiences and merchandise, holiday breaks, car detailing packages, artwork and more up for grabs.

Supercar Showtime is expected to be a sell-out once again so visitors are encouraged to buy tickets before they sell out.

The event is organised by husband and wife team Nick and Karen Isherwood who live in Chorley with their two children.

Nick and Karen are both unpaid volunteers and manage the commitment around their day jobs.

Nick said: “Supercar Showtime was first held in a pub car park in 2017.

“We were amazed by the turnout to our first event and the funds raised. It was so well received we decided to move to a bigger venue and from there it has gone from strength to strength.”

Karen added: “We’re so fortunate to be supported by local and national businesses to help make this event possible and would like to thank Hoghton Tower for helping us to host our events, along with all of our volunteers, without whom the event would not be possible.”