Super-cute video shows rare endangered Amur tiger cubs playing in the rain at UK Longleat Safari park

Published 11th Sep 2024, 13:57 BST
Watch adorable footage of playful tiger cubs as they go exploring their outdoor habitat in the rain, at a UK safari park.

Super-cute video (click to play above) shows four rare Amur tiger cubs playing out in the rain - as they explore their home at Longleat Safari Park. In the adorable clip, the young tigers, who are listed as an endangered specie, are seen frolicking in the wet woodlands as they explored their 10-hectare Tiger Territory for the first time.

The four rare Amur tiger cubs were born in May making Longleat home to the largest number of tigers in the UK as they joined Yana, dad Red and older sister Yuki. The Amur tiger is currently listed as endangered, and it is estimated that there are only 450 remaining in the wild.

Amy Waller, Team Manager Safari, said: “The four of them had cautiously followed mum into the drive-through and then grew in confidence to explore the area.

“Yana decided when she’d had enough and led them back indoors. We have always said it will be a gradual process led by Yana and the guidance of the keepers as it is really important, we make sure Yana and the cubs are confident about where they are and what they are experiencing.

“It will be a few more weeks before they are regularly in the drive-through Safari but guests can see them when they are in their paddock, which tends to be for a few hours daily.”

