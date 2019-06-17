Sunday bus service to Knott End returns this week - but people warned ‘use it or lose it!’

The Sunday bus service to Knott End returns next week following a long campaign and years of turmoil.

Blackpool Transport cut its 2C service on Sundays three years ago after losing its subsidy with Lancashire County Council for the route, which affected public transport users living between Poulton and Knott End.

The company announced its plans to replace its Knott End service with new Palladium buses in July last year.

The new buses will take over the Blackpool to Knott End route, via Poulton, in June and will run until November, and possibly beyond depending on whether it proves to be financially viable.

MP Cat Smith, who campaigned for the return of the service, said: “I’m really, really pleased that all the hard work has paid off and that we’ve managed to secure this. But we have to use it or we risk losing it.

“So please, if you’re travelling around the Knott End area on a Sunday, consider leaving the car at home and help protect this community asset so that people can use it who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get out of the village.”

The 2C bus service will run hourly on Sundays, with the first bus leaving Knott End at 9.30am and the last one leaving at 6.30pm.