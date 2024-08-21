Substantial former hotel on Blackpool seafront is up for auction with guide price of just £240K
Pitential buyers can take a look around before putting their names down for the auction next month.
Seaview Lodge, a substantial Victorian property, is currently set out as a large one-bedroomed holiday apartment with jacuzzi to the ground floor, a first floor one bedroom apartment and 8 letting bedrooms to upper floors.
It is being offered by estate agents Kenricks on behalf of Pattinson Auctions, and the agents will show potential buyers around the property before passing on details to the auctineers, who will deal with the sale.
The property, on 237 Promenade, Sourh Shore, is located close to the Manchester pub and other tourist attractions.
Kenticks say: “This period property has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment and needs to be viewed to be fully appreciated.
“It is due to come up for online auction on Tuesday, September 3, and offers can be made up until that date.”
Both apartments have been stylishly decorated and include features such as a jacuzzi room, with a full-sized jacuzzi hot tub.
The upper-storey bedrooms are ensuit.
Viewing by appointments wih Kenricks. Visit: https://www.kenricksestateagents.co.uk/property-for-sale-sea-view-lodge-237-promenade-blackpool-fy1-id-00H103M
