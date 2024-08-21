Seaview Lodge on Blackpool seafront is up for sale by auction | Sea View Lodge on Blackpool seafront is up for sale by auction

A four-storey property on Blackpool seafront which was formerly a hotel is being offered for sale by online auction with a guide price of just £240,000.

Pitential buyers can take a look around before putting their names down for the auction next month.

Seaview Lodge, a substantial Victorian property, is currently set out as a large one-bedroomed holiday apartment with jacuzzi to the ground floor, a first floor one bedroom apartment and 8 letting bedrooms to upper floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seaview Lodge on Blackpool seafront is up for sale by auction | Seaview Lodge on Blackpool seafront is up for sale by auction

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is being offered by estate agents Kenricks on behalf of Pattinson Auctions, and the agents will show potential buyers around the property before passing on details to the auctineers, who will deal with the sale.

The property, on 237 Promenade, Sourh Shore, is located close to the Manchester pub and other tourist attractions.

Kenticks say: “This period property has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment and needs to be viewed to be fully appreciated.

One of the lounges at Seaview Lodge in Blackpool | One of the lounges at Seaview Lodge in Blackpool

“It is due to come up for online auction on Tuesday, September 3, and offers can be made up until that date.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both apartments have been stylishly decorated and include features such as a jacuzzi room, with a full-sized jacuzzi hot tub.

The upper-storey bedrooms are ensuit.

Viewing by appointments wih Kenricks. Visit: https://www.kenricksestateagents.co.uk/property-for-sale-sea-view-lodge-237-promenade-blackpool-fy1-id-00H103M