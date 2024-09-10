Substantial 62-bed Blackpool seafront hotel - The Parisienne - is for sale at just £475K
The Parienne is a considerable property, perfectly located on the North Shore promenade, boasting 62 bedrooms within a three block five storey hotel.
Its potential is there for all to see - but there is no disguising the fact that its lengthy spell as an empty property has taken their toll on its front exterior.
One of its lower storey windows has been smashed through, while another has been cracked and another has been boarded up.
The building, still bearing an exterior of battleship grey, is desperately in need of a lick of paint and repair to the steps leading to the two frony doors.
For many years it reverberated to the lively sounds of holidaymakers enjoying a trip to the nation’s number one seaside resort - but now it lies eerily empty.
It is currently for sale on Rightmove, being overseen by property agents Eddisons, based in Bradford.
The agents say: “The hotel has not been trading for a number of years and requires extensive refurbishment which is reflected in the low asking price for a property of this size.
“ There are no trading accounts available. There is a small car park to the front providing parking for 4 motor vehicles for guests. Small yard area to the rear.” For further details visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/129787070#/?channel=RES_BUY
