Substantial 62-bed Blackpool seafront hotel - The Parisienne - is for sale at just £475K

By Richard Hunt
Published 10th Sep 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 12:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

It has seen better days but the substantial Parisienne Hotel on Blackpool seafront -for sale at only £475,000 - is awaiting an enterprising new owner.

The Parienne is a considerable property, perfectly located on the North Shore promenade, boasting 62 bedrooms within a three block five storey hotel.

Its potential is there for all to see - but there is no disguising the fact that its lengthy spell as an empty property has taken their toll on its front exterior.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of its lower storey windows has been smashed through, while another has been cracked and another has been boarded up.

The building, still bearing an exterior of battleship grey, is desperately in need of a lick of paint and repair to the steps leading to the two frony doors.

The Parisienne has huge potential - but is in desperate need of renovationplaceholder image
The Parisienne has huge potential - but is in desperate need of renovation | National World

For many years it reverberated to the lively sounds of holidaymakers enjoying a trip to the nation’s number one seaside resort - but now it lies eerily empty.

It is currently for sale on Rightmove, being overseen by property agents Eddisons, based in Bradford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The agents say: “The hotel has not been trading for a number of years and requires extensive refurbishment which is reflected in the low asking price for a property of this size.

“ There are no trading accounts available. There is a small car park to the front providing parking for 4 motor vehicles for guests. Small yard area to the rear.” For further details visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/129787070#/?channel=RES_BUY

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice