Substantial 47 bedroom hotel in Blackpool's South Shore could be yours for £795K
The Henson/Burlington West Hotel, on Clifton Drive, is close to the seafront and directly opposite the Pleasure Beach Resort.
The semi-detached property, featuring a spacious lounge bar and dining room, is built over three and four storeys.
Also included is a one-bedroom private accommodation, a passenger lift and a car park for 37 vehicles.
It is described as a “successfully trading hotel “ and is being offered for sale by agents Fleurets Limited North West, via Rightmove.
For further details contact Alistair Greenhalgh, Fleurets divisional director on 0161 543 4064 or 07771 515776 or at [email protected]
