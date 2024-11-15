Substantial 47 bedroom hotel in Blackpool's South Shore could be yours for £795K

By Richard Hunt
Published 15th Nov 2024, 20:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A substantial 47-bedrood hotel in Blackpool’s South Shore area is up for sale for £795,000.

The Henson/Burlington West Hotel, on Clifton Drive, is close to the seafront and directly opposite the Pleasure Beach Resort.

The semi-detached property, featuring a spacious lounge bar and dining room, is built over three and four storeys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Henson/Burlington Hotel West, in South Shore, Blackpool, is up for saleThe Henson/Burlington Hotel West, in South Shore, Blackpool, is up for sale
The Henson/Burlington Hotel West, in South Shore, Blackpool, is up for sale | Fleurets

Also included is a one-bedroom private accommodation, a passenger lift and a car park for 37 vehicles.

It is described as a “successfully trading hotel “ and is being offered for sale by agents Fleurets Limited North West, via Rightmove.

For further details contact Alistair Greenhalgh, Fleurets divisional director on 0161 543 4064 or 07771 515776 or at [email protected]

Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice