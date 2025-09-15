Stylish new speciality coffee house and matcha shop - Polanco - opens in Blackpool

A stylish new coffee house and matcha shop has just launched in Blackpool, aimed at offering something different in the resort.

The new venue, Polanco, began a soft launch today (Monday, September 15) from premises at 29 Highfield Road, South Shore.

Polanco is the dream project of Fylde coast businesswoman Kendal Kit who is looking to create a new brand and hopes to open other branches in the future.

Stylish new Blackpool coffee house and matcha shop, Polanco|@larenphotstudio Lauren weare | @larenphotstudio Lauren weare

Mum-of one Kendal, 33, said: “We’re serving specialty coffee and ceremonial matcha with zero compromise, offering quality without cutting corners, in a space that’s warm and welcoming.

“The idea is to offer coffee and matcha which is consistently really good so that people are always going to get the highest quality.

“That includes working with top quality suppliers, such as Canton Tea who supply the Ritz Hotel to London, and London-based Assembly, who provide increduble coffee.

“We are serving their house blend, which is sweet and nutty and when it’s made properly, you don’t really need sugar.”

What is matcha?

Matcha is a bright green, finely powdered tea made from specially shade-grown and stone-ground green tea leaves, which are consumed whole, unlike other green teas.

This traditional Japanese beverage has a strong, earthy, grassy flavor and can be used in traditional tea ceremonies or incorporated into lattes, baked goods, and other desserts.

Kendal Kit at Polanco: Image: @larenphotstudio Lauren weare | @larenphotstudio Lauren weare

The beverage and the way it is served have become extremely popular in the West in recent times.

Ceremonial matcha is the highest quality grade of matcha powder.

Other types of tea are also available.

Kendal says the stylish appearance of Polanco, with its chocolate brown colour scheme and matching uniforms, is equally important, creating the right kind of vibe and image.

Also being offered are various sweet treats. including raspberry muffins, brown sugar chocolate chip cookies and Portuguese Pastel De Nata tarts.

Polanco will now be open seven days a week from Monday to Friday at 7am to 3pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

But Kendal says these times may change once the coffee house is established and there may even be evening openings, involving community events.

She added: “I spent a long time deciding where to open and Highfield Road is perfect - it has a real sense of community and some really interesting businesses are adding younger, funkier elements to the high street."