Stylish Bryncliffe Hotel on Bispham promenade goes up for sale
The three-story, double-fronted Brincliffe Hotel boasts 17 bedrooms and all of them are en-suite.
Located on Queens Promenade, its location offers views of the Irish Sea as well as Blackpool’s world-famous Illuminations.
The hotel is competitivey priced at £400,000 and has been described as ‘lucrative’, given that it has been a regular booking for small coach parties.
The Brincliffe is also handily placed for public transport links, incuding the resort’s famous tramway which is literally across the road.
It is being offered for sale by agents Kenricks Commercial, who say: “This substantial three-storey hotel is situated on the prestigious Queens Promenade, occupying a prominent location.
“The hotel is presented in lovely order throughout and includes three-bed owners’ accommodation, with a private Garden and hot tub. Viewing is highly recommended.”
