Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A stylish hotel on Bispham’s scenic promende has gone up for sale at a very attractive price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-story, double-fronted Brincliffe Hotel boasts 17 bedrooms and all of them are en-suite.

The Brincliffe Hotel on Bispham seafront is up for sale with a 'price to sell'. | Kenricks Commercial

Located on Queens Promenade, its location offers views of the Irish Sea as well as Blackpool’s world-famous Illuminations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel is competitivey priced at £400,000 and has been described as ‘lucrative’, given that it has been a regular booking for small coach parties.

The Brincliffe is also handily placed for public transport links, incuding the resort’s famous tramway which is literally across the road.

It is being offered for sale by agents Kenricks Commercial, who say: “This substantial three-storey hotel is situated on the prestigious Queens Promenade, occupying a prominent location.

“The hotel is presented in lovely order throughout and includes three-bed owners’ accommodation, with a private Garden and hot tub. Viewing is highly recommended.”