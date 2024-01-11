News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Stunning sparrowhawk lands in back garden in Thornton, Lancashire

A stunning bird of prey made an unexpected appearance in a Thornton back garden

By Richard Hunt
Published 11th Jan 2024, 11:52 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 12:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A surprise visitor called in at Brian Jackson's back garden in Thornton - this lovely male sparrowhawk.

Brian, of Lawsons Road, had just finished breakfast on Monday (January 8) when the raptor flew down onto his bird table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: "I always keep my camera ready because I love watching the little garden birds and sometimes you can catch a great picture.

"It's amazing what you can see around here if you keep your eyes open - there is a peregrine falcon resident in Fleetwood and hen harriers at Marton.

"I was in the right place at the right time to capture this lovely bird."

Related topics:Thornton