A stunning bird of prey made an unexpected appearance in a Thornton back garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A surprise visitor called in at Brian Jackson's back garden in Thornton - this lovely male sparrowhawk.

Brian, of Lawsons Road, had just finished breakfast on Monday (January 8) when the raptor flew down onto his bird table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "I always keep my camera ready because I love watching the little garden birds and sometimes you can catch a great picture.

"It's amazing what you can see around here if you keep your eyes open - there is a peregrine falcon resident in Fleetwood and hen harriers at Marton.