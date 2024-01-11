Stunning sparrowhawk lands in back garden in Thornton, Lancashire
A stunning bird of prey made an unexpected appearance in a Thornton back garden
and live on Freeview channel 276
A surprise visitor called in at Brian Jackson's back garden in Thornton - this lovely male sparrowhawk.
Brian, of Lawsons Road, had just finished breakfast on Monday (January 8) when the raptor flew down onto his bird table.
He said: "I always keep my camera ready because I love watching the little garden birds and sometimes you can catch a great picture.
"It's amazing what you can see around here if you keep your eyes open - there is a peregrine falcon resident in Fleetwood and hen harriers at Marton.
"I was in the right place at the right time to capture this lovely bird."