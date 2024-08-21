See these stunning residential plans for former Fleetwood Radar Station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proposals to turn the former Fleetwood Radar Station in to a 'live - work' dwelling have now been submitted to Wyre planners.

Proposals to turn the former Fleetwood Radar Station in to a 'live - work' dwelling have now been submitted to Wyre planners. The iconic building, on The Esplanade, was snapped up for £97,000 earlier this year by Leicester based architect Iain Garnell who aims to restore it to its former glory as a 'mega one bedroomed live-work apartment.'

The application is for a change of use of a former naval radar station to residential dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist's impression showing how the radar station's interior would look. Image: Design Three Sixty | Design Three Sixty

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Garnell, who owns his own architectural business Design Three Sixty said a client had alerted him to the sale of the former radar training centre when it was first listed in November.

He said: The second I saw the photos I though it was incredible."

"It's a bit dilapidated at the moment, the roof leaks but with some TLC it will be back to its former glory."

Artist's impression showing how the radar station's badroom would look. Image: Design Three Sixty | Design Three Sixty

In a heritage statement in support of the planning application, Design Three Sixty stated: “We propose to create a unique and thoughtful unit reflecting the historical significance of this building, to sympathetically create what we hope is an asset to Fleetwood and the surrounding community by transforming a once redundant building into a landmark residential dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposals to turn this former radar station into a stunning residential property have been lodged with Wyre planners. | National World

“To achieve this we propose to implement a design led scheme with quality materials and finishes to respect and reflect this buildings heritage. “

The iconic building on the seafront was a radar training base for coastal masters and crews for decades and has been described by art historian and architect Sir Nick Pevsner as a ‘cute little piece.’ Lancashire County Councillor Alan Vincent, deputy leader of the council said: "This little building forms an historic and attractive feature, and taken with the historic 1840 lighthouse, forms a vital testimony to Fleetwood's distinguished naval past as well as showing the history of naval communications in our midst in Lancashire. The plans are pending.