A new mural has been unveiled at Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee Gardens in St Annes.

The Friends of QVDJG were so pleased with Graffiti Pro’s previous work at the site that they were excited for him to return for this latest venture on the side and rear of Electricity Northwest substation walls.

This year’s mural, prominently located on the previously whitewashed walls of the substation near the heart of St. Anne’s Square, captures the rich history of the area. The chosen theme was a “flashback in time,” allowing viewers to step back to the late 19th century when the gardens were first established.

After discussions between the Friends of St. Anne’s Gardens and Graffiti Pro, the artist was shown Victorian illustrations to inspire the design. At the heart of the mural is the infamous clock, which once stood for a brief period in the gardens, where the town flag is now located. The artist aimed to preserve the history of this clock by depicting it nearly in its original position.

Through a clever use of perspective, the clock appears in 3D on the mural’s wraparound apex. Step back and you can see the clock’s hands frozen at 12:05 pm—the exact time they stopped for many months before the clock was removed.

New mural within the Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee Gardens, St Anne's. | Marketing Lancashire

The funding for the project was a joint effort, with St. Anne’s Town Council covering 50 per cent of the cost, Fylde Council’s discretionary Community Fund contributing 40 per cent, and Electricity NorthWest donating the remaining 10 per cent.

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Fylde Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Culture & Leisure, said: “Work on the mural began in May 2024, and despite the challenges of an unusually wet spring and summer, we believe the wait has been well worth it. Karl has once again exceeded expectations with this remarkable mural, demonstrating incredible attention to detail. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with him.”

Monica Pople, Chair of Friends of QVDJ Gardens, said: “I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to St Annes Town Council, Fylde Council, and Electricity North West for making this project possible. My gratitude also goes to the Fylde Ranger Service, St Annes In Bloom, and all the volunteers, both old and new, who have helped restore these gardens to their former glory. And of course, a special thank you to Karl for perfectly capturing our vision and embracing the rich history of our wonderful town.

Karl Tsang, the artist behind Graffiti Pro, said: “I want to thank everyone involved in this project, especially the Fylde Ranger Service and Monica, for their invaluable research and for helping me immerse myself in the rich history of the town and the beautiful story behind this public art installation. Securing wall space for projects like this is always a challenge, so I felt privileged to create the first mural in 2023. Being invited back is both a huge compliment and an honour. I encourage everyone to explore the fascinating history that inspired this piece.”