Students celebrating T Level success at Blackpool and the Fylde College
There was tension for the teenagers at the Bispham campus on Ashfield Road as they went in to collect their purple envelopes with the all importat grade inside.
And there was elation as the students, most of them aged 18, found out they had gained the results they needed for the next stage on their career ladder.
The College continues to deliver on T level success and is one of the largest providers of this relatively new qualification in the country.
This year the overall pass rate for T Level students at the college was 90 per cent – above the national average for the third year in a row.
College leaders hailed its partnerships with employers as one of the key aspects of its the courses’ success, as it celebrates its third year of T Level results.
What are T Levels?
T Levels, first introduced in 2020, are technical-based qualifications in England, developed in collaboration with employers and businesses, with content that meets the needs of industry and prepares students for work, further training, or study.
A key part of each course is work placement, which acounts for 80 per cent. The college, based in one of the UK’s most deprived areas, was one of the first
institutions to deliver the T level qualification, which was developed in collaboration
with businesses to provide a technical alternative to A levels.
Fifty-nine per cent achieved a Merit or above (equivalent to three B grades at A
Level) overall and several T level courses achieved a 100 per cent pass rate
including Education and Childcare, Health, Digital Support Services, Management
and Administration, Engineering and Manufacturing (Manufacturing, Processes and
Control), and Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction.
Eleven students received a Distinction for their studies, the highest grade possible,
an increase on the 2023 results.
As part of their courses, students carry out a 315-hour work placement, representing
20 per cent of their T Level.
What the college says
Alun Francis OBE, Principal and Chief Executive of Blackpool and The Fylde
College, said: “As this is now the UK’s third set of T Level results, understanding of
the opportunities they provide is improving, but there is still more to do to
communicate the scope of their potential. Organisations need highly skilled people to
drive growth and success. Young people seek engaging and relevant education, and
vibrant career opportunities. T Levels deliver success for everybody involved.
Designed by employers, they are transforming education and will positively impact
the wider economy.”
Students with distinctions
Hollie Worsley, 18, studied the T Level Health (NHS Future Talent Programme),
gaining a merit, and is now embarking on an apprenticeship to become a paramedic.
When she was just 11, Hollie calmly took the phone from her mum when on a 999
call and clearly relayed information to the call handler after her grandad had fallen.
She spent her placement doing 12-hour shifts at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, with
time on the respiratory and cardiac wards followed by a stint with the ambulance
service.
Hollie said: “The placement made me want to be a paramedic even more than
before. Being able to get the experience and carry out tasks but also learn from the
medical staff and paramedics was really valuable. I’d definitely recommend a T Level
for anyone wanting to join the medical profession.”
Charlotte Freeman, 18, a T Level Health (NHS Future Talent Programme) student,
chose the T Level because of the work placement element, which she spent at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the medical enhanced care unit and maternity unit.
She is moving on to a midwifery degree at UCLAN after gaining a merit.
Charlotte, who moved to Blackpool from the Midlands before her course began, said:
“I did body washes, changed beds, gave patients their food, worked with the physios
and joined the nurses giving out medication – it was eye-opening how busy it was.
Working on the maternity unit was interesting and cemented it in my mind that that’s
what I really want to do.
“The college supported me with my dyslexia and checked in regularly to make sure I
settled in, so I’ve had a great time at Blackpool and the Fylde.”
