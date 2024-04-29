Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students from a dance school in Blackpool have been asked to represent England at this year’s Dance World Cup held in Prague.

Langley Dance Academy are thrilled to have been selected to compete in the event this coming June, with 45 students qualifying to take part.

These participants have trained for months in order to qualify for a number of categories such as solos, trios, small and large group performances.

The students have been hard at work both training and fundraising for this opportunity.

The event will be completely self-funded meaning that the academy will have to cover the cost of each individual student competing.

These costs will include entry fees, Team England kit, costumes, flights and accommodation which, when added up, will prove to be costly.

As a result, Langley Dance Academy are seeking sponsorship from local businesses to assist with the funding of student’s entry fees and Team England kit.

Students have been fundraising for months to help achieve their dreams of representing Team England at this international event.

The opportunity and experience to head to the Dance World Cup won’t be new to some students after they took part in the competition last year and came away with gold medals.

Their hard work lasts all year round as they also perform in the Tower ballroom every year performing in three separate shows.

To represent not just Blackpool but England as a whole would be great honour for every single child involved.