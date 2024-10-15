Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three ordinary women got to live the full Strictly Come Dancing experience, and dance in front of celebrity judges to compete for the glitterball trophy - in a reality-style TV show to air on Freeview this weekend.

A 64 year old Strictly superfan got to live out her dancefloor dream on TV - just like the celebrities in her favourite BBC show. Linda Adams, from Cleveleys in Lancashire, beat thousands of other applicants for the chance to take part in Dance Floor Heroes along with 12 other finalists, and now you can watch her transformation in an exclusive programme, which airs on Shots! TV - Freeview channel channel 262 and Freely channel 565 this weekend.

Dance Floor Heroes will be shown at 8am on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th October 2024, on Shots! TV - Freeview channel 262 (formerly 267) and Freely channel 565.

Watch Dance Floor Heroes online at https://www.shotstv.com/.../vod/52540720/dance-floor-heroes

Pasha Kovalev and Joanne Clifton gave a few 10 paddles at the Strictly Come Dancing style charity event. | Lucinda Herbert

‘Oldest’ dancer gets the fastest dance

In the half hour show, Linda tells journalist Lucinda Herbert how watching Strictly Come Dancing inspired her, and partner Ian Mallam, to take up ballroom and Latin dance, and how it ‘completely clears her mind’ - even when she gets the wrong steps! The former civil servant and shop owner goes on to say that it was ‘hilarious’ that she was given the jive - the fastest dance in the competition - as she is ‘the oldest one’ and is up against much younger hopefuls.

Linda Adams, 64, tries on a dress from Chrisanne Clover Boutique at Blackpool Dance Festival. | Lucinda Herbert

Judged by Strictly stars

She joins two other women from the Fylde coast - Claire Turnham, and Loie McNeil - a cancer survivor who wants to show her two children that life after cancer can be full of fun adventures. During the programme, which is also available to watch online, Shots! TV follow the journey of the three novice dancers as they go through intense training sessions with professional dance partners, get stunning makeovers and finally get to perform in front of a panel of Strictly judges at a glitzy event at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

Vincent Simone and Ian Waite, former Strictly Come Dancing professionals, hosted the charity event in the Empress Ballroom. | Iain Lynn

Dancing for mental health

Hosted by Ian Waite and Vincent Simone, the final event took place in the world famous Empress Ballroom, with a packed audience and each hopeful had to face critique from ballroom dance experts Pasha Kovalev, Vito Coppola, Joanne Clifton and Pasquale La Rocca. And the charity bash raised over £27,000 for mental health charity, Tia’s Crown. Watch the show to find out who took home the glitterball, and why dance means so much to these inspiring women.

Auditions are currently taking place to find the finalists for Dance Floor Heroes 2025, which will be held on 20th June 2025 at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

Where can I watch Dance Floor Heroes?

It is being shown as part of the Documentaries Weekend, which sees a full schedule of original documentaries including true crime, lifestyle and sport.