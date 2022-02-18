Storm Eunice: Fire crews respond to multiple reports of dangerous structures across Lancashire

Here are some of the incidents Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended on Friday (February 18):

- Damaged roof in Blackpool

Two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform attended a building with a damaged roof in Manor Road at around 2.30pm.

Firefighters removed a number of tiles to stop them from falling onto the pavement before handing the incident over to the local authority.

- Flat roof blows off property in Cleveleys

Two fire engines from Fleetwood were called to Rough Lea Road after a flat roof blew off a property before landing in a car park at around 2.40pm

Firefighters made the area safe and dismantled the roof using hand tools.

Firefighters responded to multiple incidents in Lancashire as Storm Eunice swept through the county.

- Dangerous structure in Leyland

One fire engine from Bamber Bridge attended a commercial property with a detached roof in Church Road at around 2.55pm.

Firefighters used hand tools and a saw to dismantle the roof and remove risk to adjacent property and passersby.

- House damaged by tree in Preston

One fire engine from Preston attended a house that had been damaged by a fallen tree in Manor House Lane at around 3.10pm.

Firefighters ensured the safety of occupants and neighbours before handing the incident over to the local authority.

- Damaged chimney in Preston

Two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn attended a house with a damaged chimney in Raikes Road at around 3.30pm.

Firefighters removed a large chimney pot to prevent it from falling using the aerial ladder platform and a triple extension ladder.

- Fallen tree in Blackburn

One fire engine from Blackburn were called to Preston Old Road after a tree fell onto a footpath at around 3.50pm.

Firefighters cordoned off the area and made the scene safe before handing the incident over to the local authority.

