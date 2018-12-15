Storm Deirdre: Fresh weather warning issued across Lancashire

Have your say

A fresh weather warning has been issued across Lancashire as Storm Deirdre lashes the UK.

The Met Office said the newest warning, which follows several others across the UK for snow and ice, is for wind - with residents told to brace for the potential impact.

It is in place from 4pm today until 2am tomorrow.

"Strong winds are expected around coastal parts of Wales and northwest England for a short time on Saturday evening," the national forecaster said.

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

"Some delays to road and rail transport is likely, particularly on exposed routes and bridges. Air and ferry transport may also be affected."

Strong winds are expected to move northeastwards through the Irish Sea tonight, with 55-65mph gusts expected to blast the Fylde coast.

However, they will "only last for a short time in any one place before easing from the south," the Met Office added.