A public meeting has been arranged to discuss the latest developments at Fleetwood’s landfill site, where odorous emissions have been blamed for some people falling ill.

The meeting, organised by local campaigners, is to be staged at St Wulstan’s RC Church hall, Poulton Road in Fleetwood, on Wednesday May 29 from 7pm onwards.

Transwaste, the company running Fleetwood’s landfill site on Jameson Road, was served notice by the Environment Agency to cap the problem ‘cell’ area by the deadline of Wednesday May 15.

Protesters make their point about the odourous emissions from Fleetwood's landfill site

But the firm, which protesters say is not properly qualified to run the site, failed to meet that deadline and said it would take ten working days to stop the emissions.

The Environment Agency issued a statement the next day, saying it had officers on site to check compliance with the notice and was deciding next steps to improve the situation for residents.

Calls to shut site down

Barbara Kneale, a member of the online campaign group ‘Action against Jameson Road Fleetwood Landfill site gas smell’, said: “There have been almost 10,000 complaints to Wyre Council, that I am aware of, from April 4 to today (May 22) and that includes new complaints this week.

“That is many more than similar cases at other landfill sites across the country, so that shows how bad things are

“These chemical fumes are having an impact on people's health so, on those grounds alone, this site needs to be shut down.

“This meeting will let people know the latest about what is happening at the site, as well as what we intend to do about the situation from here.”

What is being dumped?

Questions are also being asked about what exactly is being dumped on the site from the lorries which enter the landfill compound each week.

Protesters say Wyre Council, as the local environmental health authority and the site landlord, could do more to put pressure on Transwaste.

EA says the chemical emissions on the site include carbon dioxide and methane, as well as hydrogen sulphide, known for its 'rotten egg' odour, which has become a source of discomfort for the community.

Residents have complained of nosebleeds and headaches, while those already suffering from lung disorder COPD have complained of difficulties in breathing.

The Environment Agency says its focus is on improving the overall situation for the local community and environment through compliance with the environmental permit.

It said: “We will consider all appropriate enforcement options within our regulatory powers to achieve this.”