A stolen Rolex watch has been recovered in London and returned to its owner following a spate of vehicle thefts in Lytham St Annes.

Officers arrested and charged two Blackpool teenagers in connection with the August thefts.

A 16-year-old male was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order, electronic tag and overnight curfew.

A 17-year-old also received the same sentence along with an order to pay £500 in compensation.

Although the court case concluded, police continued their investigation to recover stolen property, including the Rolex, which held sentimental value for the victim.

Further inquiries led to the arrest of another male for handling stolen goods.

The watch was ultimately traced to an address in London with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police and was successfully returned to the victim yesterday, who had feared it would never be seen again.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We want to assure you that this level of service is given to all of our victims, no matter the value of the items stolen.

“During our investigations we have recovered and returned a vast range of stolen items including cars, tools, helmets, headphones, aftershave and more!

“We can't always promise that we will recover your stolen items, but we can promise that we will try our absolute best in doing so.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.