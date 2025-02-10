Stolen car crashes into wall in Blackpool and gets seized by police

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 12:46 BST
This was the moment when a stolen car got impounded - after crashing into a residential wall in Blackpool.

Video shows police seizing a stolen car, after it rammed into a garden wall on St Ives Avenue, in Blackpool.

Most Popular

Stolen car crashes into wall...and gets seizedplaceholder image
Stolen car crashes into wall...and gets seized | LH

The footage above shows the vehicle being carefully towed away - sending loose bricks crashing to the ground, as officers clean up the debris.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A heavy police presence can be seen on nearby Condor Grove, in the clip, as the police helicopter circled the area above.

Lancashire Police Dog Unit, who were present at the scene, posted on social media: “Team Bozzie detained two suspects that made off from a crashed stolen car.”

Watch the video above.

Related topics:BlackpoolPoliceSocial mediaSuspectsVideo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice