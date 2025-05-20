Still hope for ambitious Masterplan vision for Fleetwood despite latest funding blow

Ambitious plans to revitalise Fleetwood are still in the pipeline despite missing out on a vital share of £1.5 billion of Government funding.

The scheme to regenerate the town, based on four specific projects, was put forward as a potential recipient of the Plan for Neighbourhoods fund.

A decision on which initiatives would get a share of the funds was made in March and despite several Lancashire towns being chosen among 13 approved schemes in the North West, Fleetwood was not one of them.

Wyre Council council has identified four projects it believes could breathe new life into Fleetwood’s waterfront. | Wyre Council | Wyre Council

However, Wyre Council, the driver of Fleetwood’s Masterplan scheme, are continuing to work with external specialists Arcadis, who drew up he original plans, to help develop a business case for other funding for the scheme.

The main areas of the scheme include:

Redeveloping Marine hall to create a place that features a restaurant, offices and event spaces alongside the Marine Hall theatre.

Refurbishing Fleetwood Leisure Centre – investing around £16million to upgrade the existing sports and pool facilities. The complex, once finished, will be known as a health and wellness centre.

A reconfigured pomade to better connect the waterfront facilities with the town centre.

Enhancing and developing the beach hut to provide standalone ‘glamping’ pods to tap into the staycation market.

Leader of Wyre Council Councillor, Michael Vincent, said: “We want Fleetwood to be an exciting and vibrant place to live, work and visit.

“The town has a fascinating history, a dramatic coastline and stunning heritage assets such as the art-deco Marine Hall theatre which has stood proud for almost 90 years.

“We are committed to building upon that and attracting investment and funding in the future to support the town to reach its full potential. The regeneration plans are a real blueprint for success.”

Speaking after the funding blow, Coun Peter Le Marinel, Planning Policy and Economic Development Portfolio Holder, said Wyre Council remained committed to attracting investment to enhance the town’s existing assets.

He considered the council had appointed Aecadis to develop business cases for four projects outlined in the Masterplan.