Step into world of magic as Blackpool Zoo opens Wizarding Wildlife School for Halloween
Running from Saturday, October 18, to Friday, October 31, the event invites “witches and wizards of all ages” to take part in spellbinding animal encounters, enchanting trails and hands-on masterclasses.
Visitors will be able to meet the Wandering Wizards, follow the Guardianis Trail to discover their magical animal match and stop by the Magic Makeover Station for a touch of transformation.
The zoo’s miniature railway will become the Wildermere Express, a magical train journey through enchanted lands, while the Dinosaur Safari will be reborn as Dinorion - home to mighty tyrannosaurus rexes and soaring pterosaurs in a land where ancient guardians still roam.
Rebecca Reynolds, Head of Education, Conservation and Research said: “Blackpool Zoo’s Wizarding Wildlife School is designed to bring storytelling, education and conservation together in a truly enchanting way.
“We want all our visitors to experience the wonder of the natural world through imagination and play by discovering that the real magic lies in the wildlife we share our planet with”.
Other highlights include the Keeper’s Hat Classification Ceremony, where guests are assigned to a wizarding house, and interactive learning zones such as the Owlery Tower of Talons and Serpent Studies, exploring the mysteries of birds, scales and snakes.
For those wanting a deeper magical education, Wizarding VIP Masterclasses will offer hands-on sessions including Potions and Poisons, Care of Magical Creaturesand Herbology. Budding spellcasters aged seven and over can even craft their own enchanted wand at the Wand Making Workshop.
Tickets for the Wizarding Wildlife School VIP experience cost £10 per person, which can be added when booking regular zoo admission online.
Members for the 2025/26 season only need to purchase the VIP ticket.
Special themed treats will be available at the Enchanted Eats Emporium and Churro Charmery, with magical souvenirs on offer in the Keeper’s Curiosity Shop.
Tickets can be booked via the Blackpool Zoo website, with Wizarding VIP Masterclasses running from October 25 to 31.
Visitors are advised to book online to avoid disappointment.