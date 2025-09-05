Stars from Holby City, Heartbeat, Coronation Street and London’s Burning are set to appear on stage in Blackpool this month in a new production of The Shawshank Redemption.

The acclaimed stage adaptation of Stephen King’s short story will run at the Grand Theatre from Tuesday, September 23 to Saturday, September 27.

The cast includes Joe McFadden – best known for his roles in Holby City and Heartbeat, and as a winner of Strictly Come Dancing – as Andy Dufresne, a man handed a double life sentence despite his protests of innocence.

Joe McFadden, Ben Onwukwe and Bill Ward are set to appear on stage in Blackpool in a new production of The Shawshank Redemption | Contributed

He will be joined by Ben Onwukwe, who spent more than a decade on TV in London’s Burning, reprising his acclaimed stage role as fellow inmate Ellis “Red” Redding.

Bill Ward, known to soap fans as Charlie Stubbs in Coronation Streetand James Barton in Emmerdale, will play the prison warden Stammas.

The production examines friendship, hope and survival behind bars and is based on King’s 1982 novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.

The full cast for The Shawshank Redemption | Contributed

It was later adapted into the 1994 film starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, which went on to earn seven Academy Award nominations.

Performances in Blackpool will include both matinee and evening shows.

Tickets are available from the Grand Theatre box office or online at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.