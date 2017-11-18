Stars come out as Strictly comes dancing into Blackpool

Have your say

Blackpool was firmly in the spotlight as hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing was broadcast to millions of home live from the Tower Ballroom.

And stars who made the trip to the resort for one of the most glittering nights in its calendar included Harry Potter author JK Rowling, comedian Lenny Henry and TV and radio presenter Graham Norton.

Rowling was in the audience to support her friend Susan Calman, who danced the paso doble with professional partner Kevin Clifton.

Bolton comedian Peter Kay, who recently announced an intimate show in the resort for Children in Need, also made an appearance Saturday's show.

Competing last night were Joe McFadden, Mollie King, Jonnie Peacock, Alexandra Burke, Debbie McGee, Gemma Atkinson, Davood Ghadami and Susan Calman.

The show opened with a circus themed group number - inspired no doubt by the Tower's own circus - and a nod to the resort's history with a black and white segment featuring the town's famous trams.

Saturdays singer Mollie King and professional partner AJ Pritchard opened the show with a routine to Little Mix hit Wings.

Actor Joe McFadden and partner Katya Jones closed the Blackpool special with their salsa to 90s classic Ride on Time by Black Box.

Viewers will now be waiting to learn the results of the public vote when Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One tonight at 7.15pm.