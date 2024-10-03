Starbucks plan revealed for Blackpool town centre hotel Forshaws

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new branch of coffee brand Starbucks could be coming to Blackpool town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals have emerged for an outlet to open on the ground floor of the Forshaw's Hotel in Talbot Square.

Forshaws Hotel | National World

Details of the scheme have been revealed in a planning application submitted to Blackpool Council for listed building consent for changes to the building including new signage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design statement says: "The proposal is to update the exterior facade of the building to bring the store into line with the latest Starbucks brand standards."

Approval is required because the building, which formerly operated as The Clifton Hotel, dates back to between 1865 and 1874, is Grade II-listed and part of a conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application is seeking approval for a fascia panel, an internally illuminated projecting sign to the east elevation, two internally illuminated individual letter signs to the north and north-east elevation and one internally illuminated circular sign to the north elevation.

Permission was granted earlier this year by the council for alterations at the hotel including the demolition of an internal wall and new internal walls to separate the spaces in part of the ground floor of building.

Starbucks would be the second well-known name to take space in the hotel in recent times, following the opening of the Turtle Bay restaurant in summer 2023 in space overlooking the Promenade.

The most recent Starbucks to launch in Blackpool opened at Bloomfield Central on Rigby Road in June of this year.