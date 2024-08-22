May the Force be with you: Star Wars fans to meet this weekend near iconic Lancashire cafe seen in TV series
The Star Wars Meet-Up is an unofficial gathering for Star Wars fans on the seafront by Cafe Cove, the futuristic-looking building overlooking the sea.
On this stretch of beach , the production team of Star Wars: Andor decided to film episode 7 in May 2021 because they thought the cafe’s unusual, round-shaped premises had the perfect look for the far away world they were looking to create.
In doing so, they turned Cafe Cove into a magnet for Star Wars fans.
This Sunday, they are planning to meet up from 10am to 4pm in order to take in the location, socialise with fellow fans and enjoy a number of themed activities.
Some fans look set to be travelling from all over the country.
Organisers said on the Star Wars Meet-Up page on Facebook: “This will be our third Meet-Up event - a bit bigger than the last
“There will be more traders, the nerf gun shooting range, colouring, cosplayers! Fans who don’t want to dress up The unsuspecting public!
“All along the gorgeous Cleveleys seafront. The very seafront used in the amazing Star Wars show Andor.”
Star Wars: Andor, released on Disney Plus in 2022, stars Diego Luna as the title character Cassian Andor and takes place five years before the events of the 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One.
Episode 7, titled ‘Announcement’, sees Cleveleys transformed – with some CGI wizardry – into the space tourist resort of Niamos.
Craig McComish, who took over the lease of the Cafe Cove building in 2021 and added it to his portfolio of coffee outlets on the Fylde coast, said: “The fans have met up a couple of times now and it’s become a real draw, helped by the seaside location.”
