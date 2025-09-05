The hugely popular podcast A Pint and Two Shots is swapping the recording studio for the stage with a special live performance at Viva Blackpool on Friday September 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by professional wrestler and actor Grado, alongside Stephen Purdon and Chris Toal the show has become a fan favourite, delivering laughter, outrageous stories and lively banter to listeners every week.

Now fans will get the chance to experience the trio’s humour live in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on last year’s live show at the Glasgow Pavilion, Grado said, “We had a packed-out crowd and couldn’t believe the reaction.

“Everyone said they loved it and wanted more, so we thought it would be rude not to take it a little further afield.”

Joining Grado on stage are co-hosts Stephen Purdon, known for acting credits including River City and Cops and Monsters, and Chris Toal, who has appeared in Scot Squad and Isane Fight Club. Together, they bring the same energy and wit from the podcast to a live audience.

Since its debut in 2020, A Pint and Two Shots has taken a humorous look at Scottish football while also exploring current events, pop culture, and sports, amassing over 900,000 YouTube views along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Pint and Two Shots. | A Pint and Two Shots.

Chris Toal added, “The podcast is mainly about football, where we have a bit of banter about what’s been going on in the world of footie, mostly in Scotland.

“That being said, we don’t stop there - anything from wrestling to air fryers is on the table. The live show won’t be any different and the audience is going to be in for a right laugh, we can’t wait.”

Stephen Purdon said he was most excited about the live reactions from fans: “It’s getting those immediate audience reactions.

“As much fun as we have in the studio, there’s something special about hearing the laughter from the crowd and an odd heckle here and there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the live show are available now, including a meet and greet option that gives fans the chance to snap a pre-show photo with the hosts.

Event Details:

Where: Viva Blackpool, 3 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ

When: Friday September 26, 8pm

Tickets: From £29.95

Age Guidance: 14+

Booking: https://www.vivablackpool.com/event/a-pint-and-two-shots/

Fans of the podcast can now enjoy their favourite banter, jokes, and outrageous stories in a live setting.