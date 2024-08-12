Stan the man is deemed super hero for cleaning streets of Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A public-spirited Blackpool man has been deemed a local hero for voluntarily tidying up weeds and litter from streets and alleyways.

Known as ‘Stan the Man’, he cheerfully dons gloves and gets rid of untidy sweet wrappers, dead leaves and unsightly weeds.

Today Stan, a former lolly pop man, was on Clevedon Road again, and recently he was in Claremont Park, North Shore, tidying up.

Stan has been praised for being public-spirited. Photo: Libbie Cannon | Libbie Cannon

Resident Libbie Cannon, of Clevedon Road, told the Gazette: “He’s become famous locally and he’s on the Facebook chat groups.

“I think he deserves recognition for what he’s doing.

“There aren’t many people who would do it but he just gets on with it and he’s made such a diffrence on our street.

“He’s cheerful when he does it and people love what he’s been doing.”

One resident on social media said: “This man has cleaned the whole street, no weeds are anywhere, he’s kindly cleaned every bit of pavements and the street looks lovely.”