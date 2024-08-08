Staff in social work teams employed by Lancashire County Council to go on strike

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff in social work teams are to strike for five days from Friday in a dispute over salary grades and working cover.

Around 200 social care support officers and hearing impairment officers employed by Lancashire County Council will take part in the strike, following four days of action last month.

Unison said its members have “reluctantly” decided to strike.

Social worker shortages country-wide and increasing demand across the county means their role has expanded significantly over the past decade, said the union.

Unison added that the support staff were often used in place of social workers, but without receiving any more pay.

Unison’s North West regional organiser James Rupa said: “Over the years, Lancashire County Council has relied on the dedication and hard work of social care support officers, expecting them to deliver vital services while working above their pay grade.

“The council has taken advantage of their expertise and good nature, effectively obtaining social work services on the cheap.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We have been informed by the trade union that our Adult Social Care Support Officers (SCSOs) have balloted and agreed their intention to take discontinuous strike action between Friday 9 August and Tuesday 13 August. This means that while the strike is unlikely to be all five days, strike action can be called on any of the five days.

"Robust contingency arrangements are in place to ensure business continuity and to ensure that Lancashire residents are not adversely affected should strike action occur.

"We had started an appeals process linked to the regrading applications from a group of our Social Care Support Officers in which SCSOs and the trade union has been fully involved. However, the trade union, alongside the SCSOs organising committee, has taken the decision to suspend their involvement with the appeals process.

"The county council is committed to the appeals process and are continuing to work with our staff and the trade union to reach a positive resolution to the ongoing dispute."