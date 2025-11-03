Staff at Blackpool Zoo staff announce change to customers
Staff at Blackpool Zoo have announced a change to opening hours.
Announcing the news on their social media feeds, a spokesperson for the zoo said it was due to autumn bringing darker nights.
They said: “As the clocks have gone back and with daylight fading faster, we'll be closing at 3:45pm, with last admission at 3pm.”
Blackpool Zoo has more than 1,000 mesmerising animals including lemurs and tigers and over 37 acres of stunning, spacious parkland.