Staff at Blackpool Zoo have announced a change to opening hours.

Announcing the news on their social media feeds, a spokesperson for the zoo said it was due to autumn bringing darker nights.

Blackpool Zoo staff have announced they will be closing at 3.45pm, with last admission at 3pm to coincide with the darker nights drawing in early | Blackpool Zoo

They said: “As the clocks have gone back and with daylight fading faster, we'll be closing at 3:45pm, with last admission at 3pm.”

Blackpool Zoo has more than 1,000 mesmerising animals including lemurs and tigers and over 37 acres of stunning, spacious parkland.

The most recent addition to the family was an Asian elephant calf named Zaiya.