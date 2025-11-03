Staff at Blackpool Zoo staff announce change to customers

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 17:05 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 17:12 GMT
Staff at Blackpool Zoo have announced a change to opening hours.

Announcing the news on their social media feeds, a spokesperson for the zoo said it was due to autumn bringing darker nights.

Blackpool Zoo staff have announced they will be closing at 3.45pm, with last admission at 3pm to coincide with the darker nights drawing in earlyplaceholder image
They said: “As the clocks have gone back and with daylight fading faster, we'll be closing at 3:45pm, with last admission at 3pm.”

Blackpool Zoo has more than 1,000 mesmerising animals including lemurs and tigers and over 37 acres of stunning, spacious parkland.

The most recent addition to the family was an Asian elephant calf named Zaiya.

