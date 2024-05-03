Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual St George’s Charity Golf Day raised an impressive £25,000 for local charities and saw one golfer claim the Hole in One prize.

Hosts Mick Threlfall of Threlfall Transport Ltd and Mark Leech, operations director at Ribby Hall Village, say they are delighted to have raised so much for local causes.

This year’s event was sponsored by David Haythornthwaite, owner of Tangerine Holdings and, as in previous years, was held at St Annes Old Links Golf Club.

It supported Trinity Hospice and its dedicated children’s hospice Brian House, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, Fylde Borough Food Banks and the RNLI Lytham St Annes.

Mick said: “This was a record year for us.

“We had 40 teams joining us, and it was great to have someone win the Hole in One prize of £1,500 too.

“Each year this fantastic event just gets bigger and better, and we’re delighted to have raised such a significant amount for our chosen, very worthwhile causes this year. It takes our total over the last 10 years to more than £146,000 of charity donations through St George’s Day golf.

“It is this incredible success that drives us to raise more and more each year.

“A huge thank you to everyone involved in this year’s events, from our teams on the day, the employees at Ribby Hall Village and their friends and families who volunteered throughout the day and the incredible venue St Annes Old Links Golf Club for their support and auction prizes.”

The group behind the annual St George’s Charity Golf Day present some of the money raised to one of their chosen charities – Trinity Hospice and Brian House Children’s Hospice

Katy Nelson, Community Engagement Officer at Trinity Hospice and Brian House, said: “We thoroughly enjoyed being part of the very popular St George’s Charity Golf Day. It was wonderful to see so many people playing sport and having a great day in support of charities like ours.

“Not only is this annual event an incredible achievement for Mick, Mark and everyone involved in the planning and on the day itself, but it really does mean so much to the charities like ours that they have kindly chosen to support.

“The money donated to Trinity and Brian House from this event will help us to provide outstanding hospice care and support to patients and their families on the Fylde coast wherever they are, day and night.