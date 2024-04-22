St George rides horse into Boars Head pub in Marton for celebratory pint

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 19:04 BST

Tuesday, April 23 marks St George's Day - a celebration of England’s patron saint and the country’s history.

Making a special appearance at the Boars Head in Marton on Saturday, St George himself rode a horse into the pub for a celebratory pint.

Here are 11 pictures from the event:

Landlord Christopher Bracegirdle made a grand appearance at the pub on Preston Old Road by dressing up as Saint George and riding into the establishment on a horse.

1. St George rides into the Boars Head in Marton

Chris said: "We make every effort at the Boars Head to celebrate the Patron Saint of England, Saint George. We are an English pub in an English town serving English feed."

2. St George rides into the Boars Head in Marton

The pub was decorated with hundreds flags as part of this year's celebrations.

3. St George rides into the Boars Head in Marton

Customers could also buy the 'Platter of St George' - a selections of traditional foods served on a large sharing platter, including roast beef, gammon, black pudding and mini quiche.

4. St George rides into the Boars Head in Marton

St George’s Day is a Christian feast day commemorating Saint George of Lydda, who was executed by the Romans on April 23 more than 1,000 years ago.

5. St George rides into the Boars Head in Marton

He is thought to have died in Lydda (modern day Israel) in the Roman province of Palestine in AD 303

6. St George rides into the Boars Head in Marton

