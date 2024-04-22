Tuesday, April 23 marks St George's Day - a celebration of England’s patron saint and the country’s history.
Making a special appearance at the Boars Head in Marton on Saturday, St George himself rode a horse into the pub for a celebratory pint.
Here are 11 pictures from the event:
Landlord Christopher Bracegirdle made a grand appearance at the pub on Preston Old Road by dressing up as Saint George and riding into the establishment on a horse.
Chris said: "We make every effort at the Boars Head to celebrate the Patron Saint of England, Saint George. We are an English pub in an English town serving English feed."
The pub was decorated with hundreds flags as part of this year's celebrations.
Customers could also buy the 'Platter of St George' - a selections of traditional foods served on a large sharing platter, including roast beef, gammon, black pudding and mini quiche.
St George’s Day is a Christian feast day commemorating Saint George of Lydda, who was executed by the Romans on April 23 more than 1,000 years ago.
He is thought to have died in Lydda (modern day Israel) in the Roman province of Palestine in AD 303
