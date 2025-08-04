A Fylde coast railway station has been shortlisted for a top award.

St Annes-on-the-Sea railway station is up for the coveted Small Station of the Year award at the prestigious National Rail Awards 2025.

The station, which predates the town itself and celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2023, will compete against the nation’s best at the awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel on 17 September 2025.

St Annes-on-the-Sea railway station has been shortlisted for a top award | Third party

Stations are judged on a range of factors, including accessibility, information provision, ticketing infrastructure, customer service, overall presentation and community links.

St Annes impressed in every category, continuing its remarkable track record which includes seven consecutive years of ‘Outstanding’ status in the NW In Bloom in your Neighbourhood Awards.

The success celebrates the Friends of St Annes Station volunteers, who have transformed the historic gateway into one of the country’s most welcoming stations.

Their commitment has previously seen them shortlisted for the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and recognised as finalists in Radio Lancashire’s Make a Difference Awards 2023.

The volunteers collaborate with numerous community groups including the Library’s Knit & Natter group, Senior Moments Care Hub, the RNLI and St Annes In Bloom. They support local businesses and recently installed a ‘Chatty Bench’ with the Co-op to promote wellbeing. Station features include a replica of the town’s Foundation Stone and a time capsule commemorating the 150th anniversary.

Fylde Council does not operate or own the station but plays a role in the wider area's transportation infrastructure and environment.

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Fylde’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure and Culture, commented: “This wonderful achievement showcases everything that makes St Annes special – our strong sense of community, our pride in our heritage and our warm welcome to visitors. The Friends of St Annes Station are true community champions whose passion and hard work have transformed our station to perfectly reflect the character of our beautiful seaside town.”

Tony Ford, Chairman of the Friends of St Annes Station, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted for this prestigious national award. It’s a testament to the dedication of all our volunteers who turn out in all weathers to keep our station looking its best.

“Whether we win or not, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together and grateful for the support from Northern Trains, Fylde Council and our local community.”

Richard Watts, Chair of Community Rail Lancashire, said: “This is fantastic news and deservedly recognises the volunteers who make St Annes such a vibrant and welcoming station. Railway stations are a vital part of their community and often the first place visitors see, so making a good first impression is crucial. St Annes sets a very high standard and Community Rail Lancashire wishes Northern and the station volunteers the best of luck in the National Rail Awards.”

Northern Trains, who fund the volunteer group alongside Fylde Council and St Annes Town Council, frequently feature the station as an exemplar of best practice in station adoption.