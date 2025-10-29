St Annes Square revamp wins major regional award for teamwork and community collaboration
Fylde Council and contractor George Cox & Sons Ltd scooped the Collaborative Partnership Award at the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) North West Annual Awards 2025, beating competition from major infrastructure projects across the region.
The award celebrates the strong partnership approach that saw the council and contractor work closely with local residents and businesses throughout the redevelopment.
Judges praised the project’s “community-first” approach, which included weekly visits to local shops, monthly newsletters, drop-in sessions and a dedicated WhatsApp group to keep people informed during construction.
The flexible planning also allowed key local events - including the Duke of Lancaster’s Freedom Parade and St Annes Carnival - to take place safely while works continued.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The revamped square, which will host Fylde Fest this Saturday, has been hailed as a landmark community space for future town events.
Councillor Karen Buckley, Leader of Fylde Council, said: “This fantastic award recognises what can be achieved when partners work together with a shared vision for our community.
“The transformed Square is something every resident can be proud of, and this honour celebrates everyone who worked so hard to deliver such outstanding results for St Annes.”
Chris Cox, Managing Director at George Cox, added: “This is a huge testament to the hard work and successful delivery of such a prestigious scheme.
“It clearly demonstrates the excellent collaboration between Fylde Council, the design team and ourselves, which has been recognised by our industry.
“Everyone at George Cox is immensely proud of the St Annes Square scheme and the clear positive impact it has had on the town.”