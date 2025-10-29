The transformation of St Annes Square has earned a top regional construction award recognising the teamwork behind the town centre’s impressive new look.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde Council and contractor George Cox & Sons Ltd scooped the Collaborative Partnership Award at the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) North West Annual Awards 2025, beating competition from major infrastructure projects across the region.

The award celebrates the strong partnership approach that saw the council and contractor work closely with local residents and businesses throughout the redevelopment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transformation of St Annes Square has earned a top regional construction award | Fylde council

Judges praised the project’s “community-first” approach, which included weekly visits to local shops, monthly newsletters, drop-in sessions and a dedicated WhatsApp group to keep people informed during construction.

The flexible planning also allowed key local events - including the Duke of Lancaster’s Freedom Parade and St Annes Carnival - to take place safely while works continued.

The revamped square, which will host Fylde Fest this Saturday, has been hailed as a landmark community space for future town events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Karen Buckley, Leader of Fylde Council, said: “This fantastic award recognises what can be achieved when partners work together with a shared vision for our community.

“The transformed Square is something every resident can be proud of, and this honour celebrates everyone who worked so hard to deliver such outstanding results for St Annes.”

Chris Cox, Managing Director at George Cox, added: “This is a huge testament to the hard work and successful delivery of such a prestigious scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It clearly demonstrates the excellent collaboration between Fylde Council, the design team and ourselves, which has been recognised by our industry.

“Everyone at George Cox is immensely proud of the St Annes Square scheme and the clear positive impact it has had on the town.”