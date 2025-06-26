St Annes Square improvements update: A brighter future appears to be taking shape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exciting progress is underway in St Annes Square as part of the town centre improvement project with several key developments already visible and more to come.

The transformation is designed to create a more attractive, accessible and welcoming space for residents, businesses and visitors alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the major milestones recently reached is the reopening of the South Side Bus Stop, which is now fully back in service.

South Side bus stop. | Fylde Council

This is a crucial step for improving public transport access and easing travel into the town centre. Its return is a clear sign that the square is on track to becoming a more efficient and people friendly environment.

In addition, the installation of new block paving is currently in progress and beginning to define the refreshed look of the area.

The high-quality paving not only enhances the visual appeal of the square but also contributes to a safer, more durable, and accessible surface for pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once complete, the paving will seamlessly connect key areas of the square, improving both the flow of foot traffic and the overall experience of being in the space.

St Anne's Square improvements. | Fylde Council

These improvements are part of a broader initiative by Fylde Council and partners to reinvigorate St Annes Town Centre.

The project focuses on revitalising public spaces, supporting local businesses, and making the town centre more attractive as a destination for shopping, socialising and events.

Local feedback and community engagement have played a key role in shaping the project. As work continues, updates are being provided regularly to keep the public informed and involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Fylde Council said: “Works are progressing and have been completed on the bus sheleter on the southern side of The Square.

“The aim for June has now been to continue pushinh forward with the paving, allowing everyone to start to witness teh transformation of The Square.”

The St Annes Improvements Project, a cornerstone of the St Annes Masterplan, is set to bring transformative changes to the town centre.

Creating a St Annes town centre ‘square’ provides opportunities for an adaptable area by reducing the dominance of the existing road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This can be achieved without significant construction work. Additionally, by de-cluttering the street, visibility and connectivity between retailers and hospitality outlets will improve. This area will serve the community better and enhance the tourism experience.

Following extensive public consultation and design revisions, Fylde Council have approved an expanded scheme with a revised budget of £2.91 million.

Gosling Consulting LTD, BDP, and LCC (Lancashire County Council) are involved in the project.

The latest information, including progress photos and plans, can be found on the official improvement webpage: www.investinfylde.co.uk/st-annes-town-centre-improvements.