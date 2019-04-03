St Annes residents’ plea over unwanted view of neighbouring hospital

A group of Fylde residents are calling for the restoration of a ‘screen’ of trees and bushes between their homes and busy Clifton Hospital.

The residents of Pershore Road, St Annes, have written to senior management at the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust, pointing out that when Clifton Hospital was built 30 years ago, a condition of planning consent was that a ‘dense green barrier’ was erected to screen the homes from the hospital site.

Residents’ spokesman Graham Hunt says that, over the years, the natural barrier has faded badly and restoration work is urgently needed.

“The plantation was not only effective in screening the hospital site – it was aesthetically pleasing and a paradise for wildlife,” said Mr Hunt.

“But over the years, we have lost about 60 per cent of the trees and 90 per cent of the shrubs - the area has become a wasteland.

“We open our curtains each morning and are confronted by a huge car park plus the bulk of the hospital main building – and delivery wagons start to arrive from 5.30am. We are aware of financial restraints so would not wish to crease a 1989-style ‘dense green barrier’ but something needs doing urgently.”

A spokesman for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are more than happy to meet with the residents and describe the works being undertaken, which is ongoing and is a long term project.

“Our grounds maintenance team have planted over 100 new shrubs, with the majority of them now established and growing well.

“As Mr Hunt and the residents suggest, additional planting is needed and that is acknowledged. This will take place in autumn and winter 2019. We are responding in full to Mr Hunt and the residents to ensure we can resolve their concerns.”