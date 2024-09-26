Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inspectors have demanded a Lancashire care home makes improvements, after concerns relating to safety, staffing, infection prevention and management of medication were found.

A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report issued earlier this month said that an assesment took place at Alistre Lodge Nursing and Care Home in May, “prompted in part due to concerns raised around the management of the service, the quality of care people received, safety and dignity.”

Inspectors identified three breaches of regulations at the facility in St Anne’s Road East, in relation to safe care and treatment, safeguarding and governance. Key issues included:

- Incident reports were not always fully completed, and following incidents referrals had not always been made to the appropriate agencies.

- Records relating to people’s care were not always detailed or completed consistently.

- The safety and quality of care was not effectively monitored, and people’s personal information was not stored securely.

Relatives of patients also commented on buzzers not being answered in an acceptable length of time.

Alistre Lodge

Positives

However, the report states that “staff showed a clear understanding of people and their needs” and goes onto say: “We witnessed positive interactions between staff and people living at the home”. The report also states that people and their relatives praised staff, the care given and the food provided.

Inspectors received good feedback from staff in relation to the manager and they said they felt confident to speak up about concerns or bad practice.

At the last inspection, Alistre Lodge Nursing and Care Home was rated good. The CQC has asked the management for an action plan in response to concerns found.

Alistre Lodge comment

A spokesman said: “We have appointed a new Registered Manager and have invested in external support to meet the standards that CQC require. Changes have already been made since our inspection. We are pleased to remain ‘good’ in three of the domains, and that the majority of the highlighted areas for improvement are being addressed.

“We are committed to making changes to improve the service we provide. Once the changes have been made, we will invite CQC to re-inspect the service.”