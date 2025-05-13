St Anne's care home praised for excellent food & caring staff is put on the market

A highly-rated care home praised for it’s food and caring staff, has gone on the market in St Anne’s.

Wentworth Care Home in Clifton Drive South has been providing care for more than 25 years and is registered for 14 residents, providing residential and respite care, day care, dementia residential care and palliative care.

The home is rated as Good by the Care Quality Commission, and one resident on verified review site Carehome.co.uk said: “The staff are caring, attentive, patient, and long-suffering. The food is excellent, catering to individual's requirements... My six months here have passed very quickly with my every whim willingly accommodated. Always felt safe.”

Now the home has been listed for sale with agent Kenricks for £750,000 - no reason for the sale has been publicly given and no changes to the service are known.

The plot is 0.184 acres and includes a landscaped garden, a range of lounges, a staff room, fitted kitchen, pantry, toilets, bathrooms and bedrooms spread over two floors. Kenricks state: “The property has retained many of its original features and needs to be viewed to be fully appreciated.”

