A busy road in South Shore is set to be “closed for some time” following a crash.

Squires Gate Lane was closed at Clifton Drive North following a collision at approximately 6.20pm on Wednesday.

Officers warned the road was likely to be shut for a substantial amount of time while the scene was cleared.

Squires Gate Lane was closed at Clifton Drive North following a crash | Google

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure, with bus services 11 and 11a also diverted away from the scene.