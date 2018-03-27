Spotlight on family, talent and charity at Fylde Coast fun day

A free family fun day at a historic mill aims to shine a spotlight on local talent and good causes.

Marsh Mill at Thornton will be the place to be on Saturday with a host of performers between 11am and 3pm.

Among the attractions will be Singing Ariel the Mermaid, The Tuneless Choir, Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band and The Blackout Theatre Company showcasing their July musical Rent, plus a Trinity Hospice Tombola and weather permitting, the miniature train and windmill sails operating.

Linda Evans, from La Shack at Marsh Mill, said: “It’s wonderful to see this beautiful square being used and buzzing with life and to give free entertainment to people especially families.

“But high on the list is that these events are an enabler to showcase local businesses who bring their stalls, talented musicians and singers and to raise money for charities.

"The amazing ladies from Trinity Hospice will again be here with their terrific tombola. These unsung stars give up their time, brave all weathers and put their heart and soul into doing good.”