A spokesperson for a water sports and aqua park in Blackpool has addressed a 'temporarily closed' notice which is currently showing on its website.

Wild Shore, which opened last May at the former Blackpork site, just outside Blackpool at Ream Hills Holiday Park, has a ‘temporarily closed’ sign on its website.

This has left many confused as the popular water sports site only reopened last Friday its second season.

However, a spokesperson for Wild Shore in Blackpool assured those wanting to attend over the Easter break and for the foreseeable that it was in fact open and that the ‘temporarily closed’ notice on the website was in error and would be rectified as soon as possible.

Wild Shore Blackpool welcomes thrill-seekers of all ages to experience an adrenaline-fueled lineup of activities, including wakeboarding, the state-of-the-art aqua park, stand up paddleboarding, ringo, open water swimming, and more.

This season will see the introduction of its first-ever wakeboarding competition, scheduled for August 2025.

Additionally, the brand-new ‘Ladies’ Night’ will offer a female-led evening filled with activities, food, and fundraising.

The site will also be adding a UNIT box rail to its newly laid out cable park as well as eventually adding a second, obstacle-free cable, providing the perfect space for beginner and intermediate riders to refine their surface skills with greater ease.

Katrina Maguire, Operational Manager at Wild Shore Blackpool, said: “We are excited to kick off the 2025 season at Wild Shore Blackpool.

“This year, we’re bringing even more excitement to the water, with our first-ever wakeboarding competition planned for the end of August, alongside regular ‘Jam Night Socials’ to build a strong community of riders.”

James Barbour, Director of Wild Shore, added: “Our goal is to create unforgettable experiences for all, and we can’t wait to see people of all ages enjoying the fun of Wild Shore once again.”

With over 20,000 visitors last year, Wild Shore Blackpool is gearing up for an even bigger and more action-packed season in 2025.

