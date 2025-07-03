Spitfire visitor centre in Blackpool is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary
Blackpool’s Spitfire Visitor Centre at the historic Hangar 42 is marking its 10th anniversary this July celebrating a decade of dedication, survival and storytelling at Blackpool Airport.
Since opening its doors on 15 July 2015 the centre has overcome the challenges of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis, continuing to offer a unique and immersive glimpse into Lancashire’s wartime role.
It all began with a bold vision by a team of passionate volunteers, led by project chairman John Coombes.
In July 2015 they began transforming a derelict RAF hangar into a thriving heritage attraction with the support of Blackpool Airport and local council leaders.
John said: “Hangar 42 was the first hangar built at RAF Squires Gate in 1939. It’s a rare survivor and soon to be the last hangar standing once the Enterprise Zone development reshapes the area.
“It was home to 256 and 308 Squadrons during WWII and thousands of ground crew trained here in a range of trades.”
The hangar now houses an impressive collection of military aircraft and artefacts. Visitors can view four different Spitfire variants, a Hawker Hurricane and even a German Bf109 fighter.
The displays also include RAF vehicles, airfield equipment, uniforms, and weapons - all brought to life by knowledgeable volunteers.
As the centre looks to the future, a planning application has been submitted for a £500,000 extension.
The new space will support the restoration of an Airspeed Oxford and provide classrooms for local schools, along with improved welfare facilities for volunteers.
The centre is wholly self-funded and relies heavily on visitor support, with a target of 15,000 annual visitors.
John said: “The summer season is crucial. We’re calling on residents, tourists and schools across the Fylde Coast to support us and help keep this important piece of local history alive.”
Hangar 42 is also home to one of the world’s only full size Spitfire flight simulators and hosts two-seat Spitfire flight experiences at Blackpool Airport.
In 2024 the centre was named Small Visitor Attraction of the Year at the Visit Lancashire Tourism Awards and the team now hopes to compete nationally.
The Spitfire Visitor Centre is open Saturday to Tuesday each week. For more information, visit their website and be part of Blackpool’s living history.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.