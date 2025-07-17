Inspired by the spirit of the British and Irish Lions a community rugby initiative on the Fylde coast is transforming lives - bringing the sport to schools, supporting vulnerable young people and making rugby truly accessible for all.

As the British and Irish Lions gear up for their first Test in Australia this weekend one of Lancashire’s rugby greats is making a different kind of impact much closer to home.

Sir Bill Beaumont, a former England captain and ex-head of World Rugby – was spotted among a host of rugby legends sending the Lions off in style during their recent warm-up match.

Bill Beaumont, President of Fylde Rugby Community Foundation. | Jonathan Lee

But behind the scenes the Beaumont name is also driving a quiet revolution in grassroots sport across the Fylde coast.

Inspired by the deep community connection seen in French rugby towns like La Rochelle, Beaumont and friend David Craven returned home with a shared ambition: to bring the game to everyone, regardless of age, background or ability.

That ambition became the Fylde Rugby Community Foundation, launched in 2020 with just one staff member and a clear mission - to make rugby truly inclusive.

David Craven, Chairman of Fylde Rugby Community Foundation | Jonathan Lee

Four years on the foundation now boasts a team of nine, led by Director Phill Mills, and reaches thousands of young people across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

The charity is delivering curriculum rugby in 12 of the 18 secondary schools, and 88 of the 101 primary schools, across Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre

Chairman of Fylde Rugby Community Foundation said: “We didn’t want this to be about one club. This is for the entire community - across all of the Fylde Coast and beyond.”

The foundation’s programmes now operate in the majority of local primary and secondary schools with initiatives tailored for children at risk of disengagement, truancy or poor mental health.

Recently at Fylde, 250 kids aged 9-11, from 15 schools took part in an end of year festival – where they met author Dave Brayley and took part in motivational sessions, and got to visit a mobile BAE Systems exhibition to inspire them about a range of careers.

Fylde Rugby Community Foundation. | Jonathan Lee

And the work doesn’t stop there. From walking rugby for over-50s to wheelchair rugby and inclusive sessions for young people with learning difficulties, the foundation is proving that rugby truly is a game for all.

Financial barriers are removed too, thanks to support from organisations like Wooden Spoon and the National Lottery with pathways that include kit and boot funding.

David Craven said: “The values of rugby teamwork, respect, discipline, sportsmanship and enjoyment are values for life.

“This is about far more than just sport. It’s about belonging, confidence and opportunity.”

With participation numbers growing and local clubs like Fleetwood and Garstang reaping the benefits, the legacy of this Lions-inspired project is already clear: a stronger, more connected community through rugby.